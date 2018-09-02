Saints add running back depth, signing Mike Gillislee

Getty Images

The Saints hosted running back Mike Gillislee on a visit Sunday. It didn’t take long for them to make a deal.

Gillislee signed a one-year deal with New Orleans a day after the Patriots cut him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Saints needed depth at the position with Mark Ingram suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. They kept only Alvin Kamara and rookie Boston Scott on their 53-player roster, with Jonathan Williams among their cuts Saturday.

New Orleans also placed veteran running back Shane Vereen on injured reserve Saturday, and two weeks ago, the team released veteran running back Terrance West.

Gillislee rushed for 960 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two years with the Bills and Patriots.

In the 2017 offseason, with Gillislee a restricted free agent, New England signed him to a deal the Bills didn’t match.