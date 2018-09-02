Su’a Cravens headed to injured reserve

AP

The Broncos traded for safety Su'a Cravens this offseason, but it will be at least midseason before they’re able to reap any rewards from the move.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Cravens is headed for injured reserve. Cravens dealt with a knee injury for most of the summer and missed the first three preseason games, but he returned to play in last Thursday’s finale.

Per Klis, the knee trouble flared up again this weekend and Cravens is headed for surgery. Because he was on the initial 53-man roster, Cravens is eligible to be designated for return after spending at least eight weeks on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will return to the team to fill the roster spot. McKenzie was waived on Saturday as the team moved to the roster limit.