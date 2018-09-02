Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have an open roster spot after dropping to 52 players on Saturday.

Quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales both made the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster.

Three of the Patriots’ nine 2016 draft picks remain with the team.

The Jets cut three players from their 2017 draft class.

Three undrafted rookies survived cutdown day with the Ravens.

Said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis of 345-pound DT Josh Tupou, “He gives us a backup with some girth.”

The Browns’ initial 53-man roster includes 28 newcomers.

OL Zach Banner landed a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster.

Does the Texans roster show an improvement over last year?

An undrafted rookie made the Colts’ 53-man roster for the 20th straight year.

Which players might the Jaguars target off the waiver wire?

With T Jack Conklin off the PUP list, the Titans should have him back in the lineup soon.

Broncos rookie WR Courtland Sutton is in position to make an immediate impact.

Said Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach of keeping three quarterbacks, “You always want to keep an eye in the future and you always want to have young guys in the hopper, but having a quarterback so young though [in Patrick Mahomes], that was a factor.

Chargers WR Mike Williams has his eyes on bigger things in his second season.

Assessing fan reaction to the Raiders’ decision to trade Khalil Mack.

What led the Cowboys to cut K Dan Bailey?

LB Mark Herzlich had the third-longest tenure of any Giants player before being cut on Saturday.

RB Josh Adams didn’t make it onto the Eagles 53-man roster.

Washington DL Jonathan Allen‘s dad helped prepare him for life as an NFL player.

Saturday’s trade for Khalil Mack will go a long way toward defining Bears G.M. Ryan Pace’s tenure.

A look at how WR Brandon Powell made it through cuts with the Lions.

Should the Packers have done more to land Khalil Mack?

The Vikings got younger with CB Terence Newman retiring and DE Brian Robison getting released.

The Falcons expect to make changes to their “fluid” roster.

With injured offensive linemen taking up roster spots, the Panthers had to sacrifice at other positions.

QB Tom Savage didn’t have a chance of making the Saints once they traded for Teddy Bridgewater.

S Keith Tandy was a notable cut by the Buccaneers.

Wide receivers Brice Butler and Greg Little couldn’t find their way onto the Cardinals roster.

Where could things go wrong for the Rams?

The 49ers were bidders for Khalil Mack before he went to the Bears.

DT Poona Ford was the only undrafted rookie to make it through Seahawks cuts.