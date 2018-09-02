Texans claim Buddy Howell, Natrell Jamerson, A.J. Moore

Getty Images

The Texans made three waiver claims, getting running back Buddy Howell, safety Natrell Jamerson and defensive back A.J. Moore. Howell was waived by the Dolphins, Jamerson by the Saints and Moore by the Patriots.

The Texans cut safety Kurtis Drummond and tight end MyCole Pruitt, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. They also placed seventh-round pick Jermaine Kelly on injured reserve.

Jamerson was a fifth-round pick of the Saints. He moved to safety last season, his senior season, at Wisconsin after two years and receiver and one year at cornerback.

Moore played 39 games at Ole Miss, making 48 tackles, one sack and three pass deflections as a senior. He was an undrafted free agent.

Howell rushed for 2,424 yards and 22 touchdowns at Florida Atlantic. He was an undrafted free agent.