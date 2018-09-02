Vikings claim Matt Wile, release Ryan Quigley

Getty Images

The Vikings have made a change at punter.

They claimed Matt Wile off of waivers from the Steelers on Sunday and announced that Ryan Quigley has been dropped from the roster in a corresponding move.

Quigley played every game for the Vikings last year after stints with the Cardinals and Jets. He had a shaky preseason, however, and the team opted to go in a new direction once they saw Wile was available.

Wile played one game for the Falcons and three for the Cardinals in 2016. He had three punts for 150 yards in the Steelers’ final preseason game this summer.