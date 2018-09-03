Andrew Luck back at practice, Marlon Mack still out

AP

The Colts said last week that quarterback Andrew Luck would return from a minor foot injury at Monday’s practice and things have gone as expected on that front.

Luck is working with the team as they start their week of work heading into Sunday’s game against the Bengals. As long as Luck avoids other injury, that game will mark his first regular season start since the end of the 2016 season

While Luck’s on track to play, the chances that he’ll share the backfield with Marlon Mack don’t look so good. Per multiple reports, Mack is not on the field with the Colts as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first preseason game. Head coach Frank Reich said over a week ago that Mack could miss this week’s game.

Rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins join Christine Michael on the Colts’ active roster. They also visited with Fitzgerald Toussaint on Sunday.