Bengals place fifth-round pick Davontae Harris on IR

The Bengals placed rookie cornerback Davontae Harris on injured reserve Monday to make room for the re-signing of defensive end Michael Johnson.

Cincinnati drafted Harris in the fifth round.

He played 57 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps in the preseason opener against the Bears, tying for the team high with six tackles, including one for loss, and forcing a fumble.

But Harris injured his knee on his only special teams snap against the Cowboys and hasn’t played since.

He is a candidate to return later in the season.

In the meantime, Johnson returns for a ninth season with the Bengals. The team did not make him take a pay cut, but briefly needed his roster spot on the initial 53-player roster.