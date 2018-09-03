Bills decide to throw Nathan Peterman to the wolves instead of Josh Allen

Getty Images

The Bills have exhibited a surprising degree of transparency in naming Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback. Whether they’re exhibiting honesty is a different question.

The article from team-owned-and-operated website claims that Peterman earned the job by displaying consistency. The truth may be that he earned it by default.

Eight days ago, rookie Josh Allen absorbed five sacks and a concussion evaluation behind a spotty offensive line facing a good-not-great front seven from Cincinnati. Six days from now, the Bills travel to Baltimore, and they don’t want Allen to get a baptism by Sizzle.

Peterman may be dramatically better than he was a year ago, and he can’t be any worse. The five-picks-in-one-half debacle against the Chargers felt like a moment from which no one could ever come back. And while Peterman didn’t repeat the disaster in a so-so snow-globe performance against the Colts in December, there’s a reason the Bills traded up to draft Allen in the top 10.

And there’s a reason the Bills aren’t putting Allen on the field in Week One. They want to be able to put him on the field at some point after Week Two.

Speaking of Week Two, the Bills open at home that Sunday. Against the Chargers. And so we’ll leave you with this: Peterman’s passer rating from last year’s game against the Chargers actually would have been higher if calculated with Chargers players as the intended recipients of Peterman’s passes.