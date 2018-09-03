Braylon Edwards suspended from TV gig as feud with Jim Harbaugh intensifies

Getty Images

Former NFL player Braylon Edwards and former NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh do not think highly of each other, and Edwards’ latest comments about Harbaugh’s team have landed him in hot water.

Edwards, who played at Michigan, has frequently criticized Harbaugh’s coaching at Michigan. After Michigan lost to Notre Dame on Saturday night, Edwards tweeted his disapproval of Harbaugh’s team, particularly center Cesar Ruiz and quarterback Shea Patterson.

“Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, f–king Michigan offense is so predictable,” Edwards wrote. “Michigan football is sadly one thing……Trash.”

Today Big Ten Network announced that Edwards has been suspended from his television job for that.

“Effective as of Sunday, Sept. 2, Braylon Edwards has been suspended indefinitely from his role at the Big Ten Network due to a violation of the network’s social media guidelines,” Big Ten Network announced.

The suspension came shortly after Harbaugh said he didn’t appreciate Edwards’ remarks.

“No. 1, it’s not true. It’s not factual,” Harbaugh said. “There’s nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players described. On the other level, it’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. And, if someone wants to attack the character of anybody on the ball club, come after me.”

Edwards was the third overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft and played eight NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2007. Harbaugh was the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft and played 14 NFL seasons, and later coached the 49ers for four years.