Breshad Perriman set to visit Giants, Bills

Getty Images

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is visiting with the Jets on Monday and he’s set to stay in the general area for a couple more visits in the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Perriman has scheduled visits with the Giants and Bills as well.

The Giants have Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard heading up their receiving corps and they added Kaelin Clay as depth via a Sunday waiver claim. The Bills kept two rookies as part of a six-player group fronted by Kelvin Benjamin.

The Ravens paid Perriman a roster bonus in July, but cut their 2015 first-round pick over the weekend when he didn’t show enough to overcome three disappointing seasons to start his career. Landing somewhere else would allow a chance to see if a change of scenery does him any good.