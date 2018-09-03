Brett Hundley says he’s more confident, trying to quickly get up to speed with Seahawks

Getty Images

Brett Hundley took the practice field with the Seattle Seahawks for the first time on Monday since being traded by the Green Bay Packers last Wednesday. Hundley will be Seattle’s backup to Russell Wilson for Sunday’s season opener in Denver and will have all of four practices to digest a new playbook and get up to speed with the Seahawks.

“I told my wife she may not see me for a while because I’ll be studying.” Hundley said. “I’m going to give it all I got. I think I can learn a good amount by Sunday.”

Hundley started nine games for the Packers last season in place of an injured Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay won only three of those nine starts with Hundley throwing for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions in those games.

Hundley said the experience has left him in a better place and he feels much more confident in his abilities should the occasion arise against with the Seahawks,

“This was the first offseason I was able to watch myself play instead of watching others,” Hundley said of evaluating his season.

“I learned just about everything I needed to. For a quarterback, that means so much because you can be a five-year vet, but if you haven’t had playing experience it’s completely different. So, for me last year to get that for once and to get a good amount of games under my belt. Even this preseason, I just felt more comfortable, confident, and I’m ready to roll.”