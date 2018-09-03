Brice Butler worked out for Raiders Monday

Getty Images

The Raiders signed Brandon LaFell on Monday, but he wasn’t the only veteran wideout to work out for the team earlier in the day.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that Brice Butler also got a look from the team. Butler signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, but failed to make the team out of training camp.

While the Raiders did not sign Butler on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that they are expected to make another addition to their receiving corps. Per Gehlken, speed would be the attribute they are looking to upgrade with such an addition.

Jordy Nelson, Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts, Keon Hatcher and Dwayne Harris round out the receiver group with Johnny Holton getting cut to make room for LaFell.