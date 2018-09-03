Buccaneers put Mitch Unrein on injured reserve

Getty Images

The stashing of players who might come back from injury this season continues in Tampa Bay.

The team announced that veteran defensive tackle Mitch Unrein was going on IR, which allows him to come back later this season. Unrein suffered a concussion early in camp.

The Bucs signed the former Bears defensive tackle this offseason as part of the offseason line overhaul, which saw them import Jason Pierre-Paul, Vinny Curry, and Beau Allen, as well as the late addition of Jerel Worthy.

With the roster spot, the Bucs brought back long snapper Garrison Sanborn, who was released this weekend.