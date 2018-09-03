Bucs claim Carl Nassib off waivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers claimed defensive lineman Carl Nassib off waivers from the Browns, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nassib, who became a star of Hard Knocks by offering financial advice to his teammates, was waived by the Browns on Sunday after they made some waiver claims of their own.

Nassib, 30, was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2016.

He appeared in all 16 games last season and had 30 regular-season appearances in his two seasons in Cleveland, with 15 starts. Last year, he started 12 games.

Nassib has 52 career tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.