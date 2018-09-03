Chargers cut Justin Jackson to make room for Antonio Gates

Getty Images

The Chargers waived rookie running back Justin Jackson to make room for the return of veteran tight end Antonio Gates. The team announced the move Monday.

Los Angeles made Jackson a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern.

He missed most of training camp and the preseason with an injury but returned for the final preseason game. He had seven carries for 18 yards against the 49ers last week.

Gates returns for an 16th season, looking to add onto his team records for receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).

The Chargers also announced the signing of tight end Thomas Duarte to the practice squad. Duarte spent his first two seasons in Miami, playing in one game.