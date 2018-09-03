Chargers say Hunter Henry has a “small opportunity” to play this year

Getty Images

The news that the Chargers had opted to put Hunter Henry on the physically unable to perform list, rather than injured reserve, led to some hope that Henry might play this season despite suffering a torn ACL in May. But it’s only a sliver of hope.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said it is possible Henry could play this season, but it’s not likely.

“That’s a normal transaction to do since his injury happened before training camp,” Telesco said. “But, it does give us the small opportunity that if his rehab comes along very, very well, late in the year he could possibly come back to play. Now, the odds are much more that he’ll play next year and not this year, we know that. But, we figured let’s keep the window open if we can. I think it’s great for him. He has that little carrot at the end that maybe, maybe he could play. But we’ll be very, very smart with it. Everything would have to perfectly line up. We would never jeopardize Hunter’s long-term prospect with doing something now. But the opportunity was there and we [did] it so we’ll see where it goes, but that would be way, way down the road.”

In 2013, Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in May, and he came back to play in December of that year. So the Chargers know it can happen for Henry. But they also know it’s a long shot.