Chiefs claim Austin Reiter off waivers

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a change to their offensive line on Monday.

They claimed center Austin Reiter off of waivers from the Browns and placed offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann on waivers in a corresponding move.

Reiter was dropped by Cleveland after they added five waiver claims on Sunday. Reiter was a 2015 seventh-round choice by Washington and joined the Browns in 2016. He tore his ACL while making his first start later that year and returned to play in every game for the Browns last season.

Reiter is the second offensive lineman the Chiefs have claimed off waivers in the last two days. Ike Boettger was nabbed after he failed to make the Bills.

Witzmann started 13 games for the Chiefs last season, but was ticketed for a backup role this year.