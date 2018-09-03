Colts sign Ryan Hewitt

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on Sunday that second-round defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis would be going on injured reserve due to a toe injury and the team made the move official on Monday.

They also announced who will be taking Lewis’ spot on the 53-man roster. It is former Bengals tight end Ryan Hewitt.

Hewitt was released when the Bengals made their cuts over the weekend. He spent the last four years with the team and played in all but four of the games that Cincinnati played over that span.

Hewitt caught 18 passes in his first two seasons, but just four over the last two as he saw more playing time on special teams than on offense.

The Colts also have Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Erik Swoope at tight end.