Colts will put Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis would miss significant time with a toe injury and it will be at least eight weeks before the second-round pick returns to the lineup.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on Sunday that the team will place Lewis on injured reserve. Because he made the initial 53-man roster, Lewis is eligible to be designated for return and Ballard said the team will “see how that progresses as we go along.”

“It stinks, man, because the kid’s really talented,” Ballard said. “And we were excited, especially early in camp, about what he was doing at the three [technique], and really thought on rush downs he was going to be one of our what our defensive coaches call our green package, where we’re going to try to get our four best rushers on the field.”

Al Woods, Denico Autry, Grover Stewart and Hassan Ridgeway are the other defensive tackles in Indy.