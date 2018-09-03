Cowboys re-sign Deonte Thompson, place Noah Brown on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed Deonte Thompson in the offseason because of his previous relationship with receivers coach Sanjay Lal. So it comes as no surprise that the Cowboys are bringing back Thompson after cutting him Saturday.

The Cowboys announced the move Monday.

Thompson, who signed a one-year deal that included a $1 million signing bonus in the offseason, joins Terrance Williams, Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin in the receivers room. Austin will split his time between running back and receiver.

The Cowboys placed receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve after Brown missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury.

Thompson caught 38 passes for the Bills last season.

He missed part of training camp with an Achilles strain.

The Cowboys also announced they have added running back Bo Scarbrough, a seventh-round draft pick, to the practice squad. He replaces Darius Jackson, who signed with Green Bay.