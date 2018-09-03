Cowboys moving Datone Jones to IR, bringing back Brian Price

Getty Images

The Cowboys are placing defensive lineman Datone Jones on injured reserve, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Defensive lineman Brian Price will replace Jones on the roster.

The Cowboys cut Price on Sunday.

Jones, 28, missed all of the preseason with a knee injury.

He played in four games for the Cowboys last season after signing Nov. 27 and made nine tackles and a sack. He played three games with the 49ers.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2013, Jones spent four seasons in Green Bay. He recorded 80 tackles and nine sacks.

Price, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was on and off their roster and practice squad as a rookie, playing one game.

He joined the Cowboys as a waiver claim after the Packers cut him out of the preseason. Price played in eight games before going on injured reserve last season, seeing no snaps on defense and 19 on special teams.