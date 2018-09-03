Dan Bailey’s $3.4 million base salary played a part in his release

Getty Images

The biggest question in Dallas-Fort Worth the past two days has been: Why did the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey? It’s usually followed by head shaking.

Cowboys fans truly have angst over the organization’s decision to release the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history in favor of an untested player. Brett Maher has never kicked in a regular-season game.

The first 6 minutes and 30 seconds of Garrett’s press conference Monday were questions about Bailey.

“It was certainly a very difficult decision for us,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Garrett admitted finances played a role. Bailey was due to make $3.4 million in base salary this season and count $4.2 million against the cap. Maher will make the minimum $480,000.

But the Cowboys did not ask Bailey to take a pay cut, according to a source, which means their decision came down to more than just money.

Bailey, who is working out for the Jets on Monday, made 88.2 percent of his career field-goal attempts. But back and groin injuries forced safety Jeff Heath to become an emergency kicker in one game and kept Bailey sidelined for four other games.

He missed five field goals and two extra points last season.

Maher, who played for Ottawa in the Canadian Football League for four seasons, made a 57-yard field goal in the final preseason game against the Texans.