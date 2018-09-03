Dirk Koetter: “Little bit strange” to not have Jameis Winston around

AP

Any suspensions levied by the league for the first weeks of the 2018 season are now in effect, which means that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is not allowed to attend practices, meetings or games until after the Bucs face the Steelers on September 24.

Wide receiver Mike Evans said that he forgot Winston would not be at work on Monday, but got reminded of his absence when he pulled into the parking lot and saw Winston’s space was empty. Evans said it will be “tough” to be without Winston while head coach Dirk Koetter answered affirmatively when asked if it was weird to be without the quarterback.

“It was a little bit,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I think I noticed it most when I went in the quarterback room when we broke down for individual meetings. It’s been a long time since Jameis hasn’t been camp out in the front row next to his computer. It was a little bit strange but we knew this was coming. We planned for it and now we’ve just got to do it.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start against the Saints this weekend and is expected to start all three games as long as he’s healthy. General Manager Jason Licht declined to say last week that Winston would immediately resume the starting job once his suspension ends during a short week following the Monday night matchup with Pittsburgh. Tampa has a bye in Week Five after a Week Four game against the Bears.