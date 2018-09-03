Dolphins re-sign Sam Young, waive Maurice Smith

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they re-signed offensive tackle Sam Young. They waived safety Maurice Smith in a corresponding move.

Young has played in 76 games, with 20 starts, since the Cowboys made him a sixth-round pick in 2010. He played in 18 games with seven starts for Miami the past two seasons after signing as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville.

The Dolphins cut him Sunday.

Smith played in six games for Miami in 2017 and made one solo tackle and one pass breakup. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 2.

Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 5, 2017. He was a one-year starter at Georgia and a three-year letterman at Alabama.