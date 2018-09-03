Dolphins sign Travis Swanson

Getty Images

The Dolphins dropped a pair of offensive linemen from their 53-man roster on Sunday and they added one on Monday.

Center Travis Swanson is the new arrival in South Florida. Swanson spent the offseason and summer with the Jets, but was released on Friday.

Before going to the Jets, Swanson spent four seasons with the Lions. He played in 53 games and started 42 times over that span, but missed time in each of the last two seasons due to concussions.

The Dolphins parted ways with longtime center Mike Pouncey this offseason. Daniel Kilgore is the projected starter after being acquired in a trade with the 49ers. Jake Brendel was on the 53-man roster as his backup, but was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Linebacker Mike Hull also went on IR while tackle Sam Young was released and two players were claimed on waivers, which left a roster spot open for Swanson.