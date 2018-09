Getty Images

Donnel Pumphrey is among the running backs working out for the Lions on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles cut Pumphrey on Saturday.

Philadelphia made him a fourth-round pick in 2017, but Pumphrey missed his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Pumphrey, 23, rushed for 6,405 yards and 62 touchdowns on 1,059 attempts at San Diego State. He also caught 99 passes for 1,039 yards and five touchdowns.