Eagles confirm Nick Foles will start Thursday night

AP

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had no interest in talking about his quarterback decision on Sunday, but he was in a more forthcoming mood on Monday.

Pederson announced that Nick Foles will start on Thursday night against the Falcons. A report to that effect over the weekend led to Pederson’s contentious Sunday press conference, but the coach did say Carson Wentz had yet to be cleared for contact so things were pointing in the direction of the Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player.

Pederson said that starting Foles was in the best interest of the Eagles and the coach said many times this offseason that he was more interested in the next 10 years of Wentz’s career than in the first few games of this season. That’s an easier path to take when your other quarterback piloted the offense to a Super Bowl win and it is one that gradually became the most logical one for the Eagles to take as the preseason unfolded.

After facing the Falcons, the Eagles will have 10 days off before their Week Two date with the Buccaneers and the question of that week’s starting quarterback will surely be revisited in the days after the opener.