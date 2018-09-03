Falcons issue first injury report of 2018 season

Getty Images

With their season kicking off in Philadelphia on Thursday night, the Falcons released their first injury report of the year on Monday.

Three members of the team did not take part in practice. Guard Ben Garland is dealing a calf injury, long snapper Josh Harris is nursing a hip issue and a shoulder injury kept cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson off the field.

The Falcons added long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to their practice squad, so they have someone on hand in the event Harris isn’t able to go on Thursday night.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver was limited with an ankle injury. Safety Ricardo Allen (thigh), wide receiver Marvin Hall (ankle), linebacker Deion Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (ankle) were all listed as full participants in Monday’s practice.