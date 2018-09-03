Fitzgerald Toussaint visited Colts Sunday

Getty Images

With uncertainty about Marlon Mack‘s readiness for the start of the regular season, the Colts took a look at a veteran option for their backfield on Sunday.

PFT learned, via a league source, that Fitzgerald Toussaint was in Indianapolis for a visit. Toussaint was released by the Steelers on Saturday.

Toussaint spent the last three seasons with Pittsburgh and appeared in 27 games. He ran 38 times for 125 yards and caught five passes for 42 yards.

Mack injured his hamstring in Indianapolis’ first preseason game and head coach Frank Reich said he was “no slam dunk” to be ready for Week One. Christine Michael, fourth-round pick Nyheim Hines and fifth-rounder Jordan Wilkins were the other backs to make the 53-man roster.