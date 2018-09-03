Giants hope Olivier Vernon can practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley declared himself ready for a full workload on Monday, but the outlook isn’t as positive for outside linebacker Olivier Vernon.

Vernon did not take part in practice on Monday as he continues to deal with the ankle injury he suffered in practice a little more than a week ago. Head coach Pat Shurmur called him day to day after X-Rays came back negative last week and said the team was holding out hope that Vernon can return to practice on Wednesday.

“He was in the training room, getting treatment,” Shurmur said, via NJ.com. “We’re hopeful that he’ll practice Wednesday. But, we’ll have to see. The fact that he was inside today tells you that … He wasn’t out here.”

Vernon is a key part of both the run defense and pass rush for the Giants defense and his absence would rookie Lorenzo Carter into a bigger role in his first regular season game. The third-round pick had 1.5 sacks in the preseason.