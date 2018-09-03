Giants working out Matt McGloin

Getty Images

The Giants are working out quarterback Matt McGloin on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Chiefs cut McGloin, keeping Chad Henne as the only backup to Patrick Mahomes.

The Giants waived Davis Webb, keeping Alex Tanney and rookie Kyle Lauletta as Eli Manning‘s backups. But coach Pat Shurmur admits he prefers a veteran quarterback. He had Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater as backups to Sam Bradford last year, and everyone knows how that story played out for the Vikings.

“Here’s the thing with a veteran backup quarterback,” Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “They can go in and function with very few reps. I think that’s an attribute that I look for in a guy that could potentially be a backup to a guy like Eli, because they don’t get that many reps during the training sessions.”

McGloin, 28, has played 13 games with seven starts in his career. He has spent time with the Raiders, Eagles and Texans as well as the Chiefs.