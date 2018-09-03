Jeremiah Attaochu signs with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have added a player to their front seven a week before they take on the Lions to kick off the Monday Night Football schedule.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu visited with the team on Sunday and his agents announced that he agreed to a deal with the team on Monday. The Jets have yet to make an announcement, but may have more moves in the works before the day is out with kicker Dan Bailey working out for the team.

Pass rush of the edge is a weak spot for the Jets and Attaochu produced 10 sacks for the Chargers over the last four seasons. He moved on to the 49ers this offseason, but failed to make their 53-man roster over the weekend.

Jordan Jenkins, Josh Martin and Brandon Copeland were the only outside linebackers to make the Jets’ initial roster.