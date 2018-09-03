Jets announce Sam Darnold will start at quarterback

AP

Todd Bowles was able to announce the obvious. And he apparently did it without getting mad at anybody.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Bowles acknowledged that rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will be his starter.

Of course, that was #asexpected, and apparent the moment they traded Teddy Bridgewater. They’re perfectly content paying Josh McCown $10 million to be a backup and a mentor.

The move will make Darnold the youngest player to start the opening game for his team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

And it also harkens back to the time when an AFL quarterback led the Jets to great things, at least they hope so.