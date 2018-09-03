Jets place Elijah McGuire on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said late last month that running back Elijah McGuire would not be ready to play in Week One due to a foot injury and suggested he might be a candidate for injured reserve with a chance to return later in the year.

That’s the route the Jets have decided to go. The team announced on Monday that McGuire has been placed on injured reserve and he’ll be eligible to be designated for return after six weeks on the list. He will be eligible to play again after eight weeks.

McGuire ran 88 times for 315 yards and a touchdown while also catching 17 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season in 2017. Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are expected to carry the load in the backfield for the Jets.

With McGuire officially off the active roster, the Jets used his spot for linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.