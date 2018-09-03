Jon Gruden pushes back on perception of friction with Reggie McKenzie

Getty Images

Despite the fact that first-round draft picks so frequently become busts, scouts place unrealistic value on them before the names are written onto a card. That’s primarily because, before a first-round selection is made, there’s a real chance that pick can become a great player. A special player. An exceptional player.

A player like, say, Khalil Mack.

And so Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie must be suffering from a certain degree of apoplexy regarding the decision to send the crown jewel of McKenzie’s career scouting efforts packing. Coach Jon Gruden surely knows how it looks, that many will believe the new sheriff and his $100 million contract decided not to pay Mack what he’s worth, making a trade the only viable option.

“They’re trying to divide us,” Gruden told reporters on Sunday. “People are trying to divide us. ‘I wanted [Mack] gone, he wanted him here.’ We made a decision as an organization. Mark Davis, Tom Delaney, we all got the information and we made a decision together. And I’ll just say what [Reggie] said, I read what he said yesterday, it’s a decision that we all came to.”

Maybe it is a decision they all came to, but that decision became an inevitability when Gruden, who now calls the shots in Oakland, made too low an offer in February, Mack rejected it, and then Gruden spent the available money on other players. Cash and cap space remain critical to what a team can pay a player, but a team’s budget means even more. And if the budget — the money allocated by ownership for player payroll regardless of cap space — becomes exhausted, there’s not much else that can be done.

So when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald broke the bank in L.A., the decision to trade Mack became the only decision that could have been made. Thus, while the decision to throw in the towel on Mack may have been collective, the decision not to get him signed in February, likely driven by Gruden himself, made Saturday’s move a fait accompli.