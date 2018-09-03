Khalil Mack inspired by the 1985 Bears

Getty Images

New Bear Khalil Mack knows something about the old Bears.

Mack said at his introductory press conference that, although he wasn’t even born yet the last time the Bears won the Super Bowl, he knows about that team and other great Bears defensive players.

“The 1985 Bears defense, just thinking about those days, seeing it on NFL Films, reminiscing about those times, you want to bring those times back to the present,” Mack said. “If you love the game you can’t miss seeing Mike Singletary, all these different guys, Dick Butkus, you know those names. If you love the game, if you play defense, you know these names. It’s a rich history.”

The Bears just had a linebacker, Brian Urlacher, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And they’ve had many Hall of Fame defensive players through the years, from Butkus and Singletary to Bill George, Doug Atkins, Dan Hampton and Richard Dent. Mack hopes he’ll be the next.