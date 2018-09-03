LeSean McCoy eligible for Week One, not on commissioner’s exempt list

Getty Images

When NFL players have been accused of domestic violence, the league has employed the commissioner’s exempt list as a way to take a player off the field without actually suspending him. But that will not happen with Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

Although McCoy was accused of involvement in an attack on his ex-girlfriend, the NFL confirmed to the Washington Post that there is no change to his status and he is eligible to play in Week One.

McCoy’s ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, is accusing McCoy and a former college teammate of being responsible for injuries she suffered in an attack at a home that McCoy owns, where she was living. She has not, however, actually accused McCoy of physically attacking her.

McCoy has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing.