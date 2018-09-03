Lions signing Marquis Flowers

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia will have a familiar face joining the defense in Detroit.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Marquis Flowers will sign with the Lions. Flowers was cut by the Patriots, who employed Patricia as defensive coordinator until he was hired by the Lions, over the weekend.

Flowers was a Bengals sixth-round pick in 2014 and was traded to the Patriots before last season. He played just over a quarter of the defensive snaps and was a regular on special teams while appearing in every game. Flowers finished the regular season with 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Lions currently have six linebackers on their 53-man roster and Flowers will join defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois as 2017 Patriots defenders who have made the move to Detroit this offseason.