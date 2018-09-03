Mack Hollins, Alshon Jeffery don’t practice for Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is eligible to practice with the team after being activated from the physically unable to perform list over the weekend, but he’s not ready to do so yet.

Jeffery has been out since having shoulder surgery shortly after the Super Bowl and he was listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the year. A recent report indicated Jeffery would miss at least the first two games of the year.

He was not the only wideout out of practice on Monday. Mack Hollins was held out of the session with a groin injury, but said, via Jeff McLane of Philly.com, that he expects to be good to go for Thursday’s game against the Falcons.

Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace, Shelton Gibson and DeAndre Carter round out the receiver group in Philly.

Running back Jay Ajayi was listed as limited due to a foot injury, but is expected to play. Quarterback Carson Wentz was also limited, but isn’t expected to play after Nick Foles was named this week’s starter.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m. ET: Tight end Richard Rodgers was left off the initial injury report, but did not participate due to a knee injury.