Mike Groh’s advice for Foles: “Just be Nick”

Getty Images

Sunday’s awkward and standoffish press conference from Eagles coach Doug Pederson became, on Monday, a much more emotionally intelligent disclosure by Pederson to reporters that Nick Foles will start at quarterback on Thursday. In making the announcement, Pederson said he’ll answer questions about the decision on Tuesday.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Groh faced the media for a Q&A session, on the heels of the announcement that Foles will play. Among other things, Groh was asked to share the advice he gave to Foles.

“Just be Nick,” Groh said. “He did a great job of distributing the football throughout the course of the playoffs and getting rid of the football and not holding the ball and putting the ball in our playmakers’ hands and letting those guys do what they do best. He doesn’t have to do anything extraordinary. He just has to continue to play like he did before and be the same guy.”

That may be easier said than done. Especially since Foles has been splitting first-team reps with Wentz.

“We feel comfortable with the reps he’s gotten and his preparation this week,” Groh nevertheless said. “He’ll be ready to go.”

Groh also said that the challenge of creating a game plan and calling plays doesn’t change much if at all between Wentz and Foles.

“This is the Eagles system, and I think that both guys have very similar skill sets,” Groh said. “They both can perform the plays that we want to get called. We got to get guys in the right spots to do what they do best, but I don’t think it impacts it much at all.”

If that were the case, Pederson wouldn’t have been so prickly about naming a starter. Most realize that, indeed, the offenses are very different under Wentz and Foles.

Last year, the Eagles used the playoff bye to carefully concoct a game plan that got the most out of Foles’ skills and that stayed away from his flaws. And it all fell together perfectly, from a close win over the Falcons to a handful of key plays that became a blowout over the Vikings to a harebrained decision to bench Malcolm Butler that became just enough points to win a championship against the Patriots.

So the question becomes whether the wins were a product of Nick being Nick, or whether it was more like a Slumdog Millionaire-style confluence of circumstances that could never be replicated again. Whether it can be replicated will be determined on Thursday night.