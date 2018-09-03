Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have stockpiled draft picks for 2019.

Tanner McEvoy brings some size to the Dolphins receiving corps.

Deion Branch offered some advice to current Patriots receivers.

DB Jeremy Clark is among the players added to the Jets practice squad.

QB Robert Griffin III found his way back into the NFL with the Ravens.

The Bengals brought some of their cuts back to the practice squad.

Will the Browns make further changes to their offensive line?

The Steelers still have much to find out about their defense.

Eight players were added to the Texans practice squad.

The Colts are sticking to their plan.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles feels ready for higher expectations.

The Titans began building their practice squad.

The Broncos hope they’ve found the right offensive line mix.

OL Andrew Wylie realized a dream by making the Chiefs.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco explained the team’s choice at kicker.

The Raiders signed seven players to their practice squad.

Will the Cowboys consider a new addition to the quarterback depth chart?

Are the Giants banking on QB Eli Manning being immortal?

The Eagles are fond of experienced players on short contracts.

Turnovers have been a problem for Washington in recent season openers.

Khalil Mack‘s arrival has created a lot of happiness around the Bears.

Nick Bellore‘s move to fullback paid off with a Lions roster spot.

The Packers could make some changes to their 53-man roster.

Vikings players mourned the death of trainer Fred Zamberletti.

The death of his college coach helped inspire Falcons T Matt Gono in his bid for a roster spot.

The Panthers will be replacing Matt Kalil at left tackle for at least the first half of the season.

Three Saints draft picks failed to survive the cut to 53 players.

Which positions may be troublesome for the Buccaneers?

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford rarely wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Rams head coach praised the work running backs coach Skip Peete has done this year.

Looking ahead to 49ers DL DeForest Buckner‘s second NFL contract.

The Seahawks added some size at cornerback.