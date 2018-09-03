No sign of Le’Veon Bell at Monday’s practice

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell denied a report that he told teammates that he would report to the team on Labor Day and it looks like he’s stayed true to his word.

There’s been no sign of Bell at the Steelers facility on Monday. The team will practice again on Wednesday as they prepare for their Week One date with the Browns.

“We are disappointed Le’Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates,” General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “Coach Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for our regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.”

Bell held out of offseason work and training camp for the second straight year after receiving a second straight franchise tag from the Steelers. He reported to work on Labor Day last year and ran 10 times for 32 yards in the team’s season-opening win over Cleveland.

Bell’s agent said in July that the running back would report at some point before the first game. If he does not report, each missed game will cost him over $855,000. If and when he does report, the Steelers will have a roster exemption at their disposal for two weeks should they choose to use it.