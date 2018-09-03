Packers add Korey Toomer, put Jake Kumerow on IR

Getty Images

The Packers continue to shuffle their roster this morning, bringing in more reinforcements for their defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers are signing veteran linebacker Korey Toomer.

Toomer was cut by the 49ers this weekend, after spending the previous two seasons with the Chargers. He gives them some depth at inside linebacker, as Oren Burks is expected to miss some time with a shoulder injury.

They’re also putting wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve. By keeping him on the roster this long, they’re able to bring him back after eight weeks. Kumerow injured his shoulder in the second preseason game, after a promising start to camp.

Along with waiving cornerback Herb Waters this morning, the Packers still have another roster spot to fill.