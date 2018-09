AP

The roster shuffling continues in Green Bay.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers are waiving cornerback Herb Waters.

Waters went to camp with the Packers as an undrafted rookie from Miami in 2016, and spent most of that year on the practice squad, and last year on injured reserve.

That sets the stage for an addition today, and the Packers are light at a number of positions, specifically the backfield, where they kept just two running backs and no fullbacks.