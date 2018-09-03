Patriots thin up front with Trent Brown out of practice

Getty Images

The Patriots were thin on the offensive line anyway, and they were even shorter on numbers in practice Sunday.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots left tackle wasn’t on the practice field at the beginning of yesterday’s session.

That left them with just six healthy ones from their 53-man roster, as they were at seven when they made cuts over the weekend. They’re expected to add a body before long, and they need at least one more so they’re stocked for the opener against the Texans.

Aside from Brown (who was acquired in a trade with the 49ers this offseason), the other linemen on the roster at the moment are projected starters Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Marcus Cannon, along with backups LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras.

They do have Cole Croston and James Ferentz on the practice squad at the moment, and it’s unclear if there’s anything wrong with Brown which would keep him from practicing this week or playing.

Of course, their roster has been in flux all weekend, as they were down to three wide receivers Saturday, but claimed two off waivers to backfill the position yesterday.