Paxton Lynch goes unclaimed on waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos placed quarterback Paxton Lynch on waivers Sunday when they claimed Kevin Hogan and he became a free agent on Monday.

According to multiple reports, none of the league’s other 31 teams claimed Lynch. That does not come as a major surprise as any claiming team would be on the hook for the remaining guaranteed money on Lynch’s contract.

Those reports also indicate that Lynch will begin working out for other teams with Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reporting that four teams have reached out since Lynch was dumped by the team that took him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

None of those teams have been identified, but it likely won’t be long before that comes to light now that Lynch is officially on the open market.