Paxton Lynch to work out for Bills

Former Broncos first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch is looking for a fresh start in his NFL career, and the first place he’ll look is Buffalo.

Lynch has scheduled a workout with the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos cut Lynch yesterday and he passed through waivers unclaimed. No one wanted him on his rookie contract sight unseen, but perhaps if he looks good in a workout the Bills will give him a chance on a league-minimum salary.

The Bills have Nathan Peterman starting in Week One, with rookie Josh Allen as the backup. If they decide to go with three quarterbacks on the roster, Lynch may be the third.