Phillip Lindsay gets permission from Terrell Davis to wear No. 30 for Broncos

Getty Images

Rookie running back Phillip Lindsay made the 53-man roster of the Denver Broncos this preseason after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in May.

Since Lindsay wore No. 2 throughout the preseason, he was going to have to change his number to one NFL rules dictate running backs must wear for the regular season. So Lindsay decided to go out and ask for the number of the best running back in franchise history.

First, he asked for permission.

I just got off the phone with Broncos rookie RB Phillip Lindsay who ask for my permission to rock the #30. Permission granted. Outstanding young man! It was time to dust off the ole three O. Good luck. #MakeItYours — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) September 4, 2018

Davis was a sixth round pick of the Broncos in 1995 and cracked the team’s roster due to his play on special teams. He embarked on a Hall of Fame career that saw him named a first-team All-Pro three times and the league’s MVP in 1998.

Lindsay begins his career as a similar long shot for the Broncos. He’s accomplished step one by making the roster and will get the chance to show what he can do moving forward.

Appreciate you, TD! Honored and humbled to wear your number. I will do everything I can to make you proud! 🔷🔶🔷🔶 https://t.co/2vU7yfm8OL — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) September 4, 2018

Jerry Rice once wore the No. 80 of Seahawks Hall of Famer wide receiver Steve Largent in his one season with Seattle in 2004. However, the circumstances of that arrangement were far less straightforward. The request from Lindsay was direct and simple and it will lead to No. 30 being seen in the Broncos backfield again for the first time since Davis’ retirement.