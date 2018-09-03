Raiders claim Brian Price, spoiling Cowboys’ plan to re-sign him

Getty Images

The Cowboys had hoped to bring back defensive lineman Brian Price, who they waived Sunday, but the Raiders spoiled their plan.

Oakland claimed Price off waivers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys had planned to move defensive lineman Datone Jones to injured reserve, replacing him with Price.

Price, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was on and off their roster and practice squad as a rookie, playing one game.

He joined the Cowboys as a waiver claim after the Packers cut him out of the preseason. Price played in eight games before going on injured reserve last season, seeing no snaps on defense and 19 on special teams.