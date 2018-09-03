Raiders sign veteran wideout Brandon LaFell

Getty Images

The Raiders got a little older Monday, as if that was possible.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are signing veteran wide receiver Brandon LaFell.

The 31-year-old LaFell helps fill the gap after they cut Martavis Bryant (but they didn’t even have to set fire to a third-round pick to acquire LaFell).

LaFell was released by the Bengals in early August, after two solid seasons in Cincinnati (64 and 52 catches). He’s also spent time with the Patriots, after his first four seasons with the Panthers.